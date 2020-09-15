Injury Report: Whittington expected to miss 3-4 weeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman Jordan Whittington is expected to miss three to four weeks with a slight meniscus tear in his knee suffered Saturday in the game against UTEP, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said on Monday.

Whittington, a dynamic athlete out of Cuero, has left the season opener in each of his first two seasons at Texas due to injury. In 2019, Whittington caught two passes for 17 yards against Louisiana Tech before re-aggravating a groin injury from high school.

Whittington caught two passes for 45 yards and rushed for 15 yards on Saturday against the Miners in Texas’ 59-3 win. Based off Herman’s timeline for Whittington’s return, he could be available when the Longhorns play TCU in three weeks or OU in four weeks.

Longhorns cornerback Josh Thompson needed multiple stitches for a laceration on his ear during Saturday’s game. Additionally, Herman says Longhorns receiver Jake Smith is progressing well in his rehab after he injured his hamstring during practice last week.