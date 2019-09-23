INJURY REPORT: Several Texas defensive backs will miss significant amount of time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has recruited the defensive back position at an elite level since coach Tom Herman came to the Longhorns in 2017.

The depth in the secondary will certainly be tested over the next several weeks after the latest Longhorns’ injury report.

Currently, Texas has five defensive backs on the injured list who are expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Texas football announced Monday sophomore safety Caden Sterns sprained a knee ligament and is expected to be out four weeks.

Junior defensive back Josh Thompson broke his foot during the third quarter of the Oklahoma State game and will miss “an undetermined significant period of time.”

Starting sophomore cornerback Jalen Green suffered a dislocated shoulder and is anticipated to be out at least four weeks.

A four-week timetable for their return likely means Sterns and Green will miss games against West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Sophomore defensive backs B.J. Foster (hamstring) and DeMarvion Overshown (back) also missed the Oklahoma State game. Their timetable for return is unknown.

Freshman LB Marcus Tillman, Jr., suffered a third-degree sprain of the MCL on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game and will be out for the remainder of the season.