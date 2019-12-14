Injury report looks promising for Cowboys vs. Rams

(Nexstar) — When you’re 6-7 and saddled in a three-game losing streak, you’re certainly not surrounded by a lot of good news. However, the Cowboys got some good news on Friday on the injury front.

Going through this week, the Cowboys knew that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch would not be playing, but the Cowboys were hoping they could rely on Sean Lee to take his place.

Lee didn’t practice all week, but on Friday, the Cowboys listed him as questionable with a pectoral and thigh injury. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnolo reports Lee has a pretty good chance of playing against the Rams.

All eleven guys that were that were on the injury report previously practiced fully on Friday.

Rookie receiver Ventel Bryant hurt his knee on Friday and is listed as questionable.

From a health standpoint and maybe even being refreshed, the Cowboys got some good news after playing on Thursday. They’ve had nine days to prepare to play the Rams on Sunday.