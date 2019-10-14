Injuries continue to pile up for the Longhorns

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Collin Johnson #9 of the Texas Longhorns during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are coming back to Austin with more injuries after its 34-27 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma.

The Texas defense hasn’t been able to catch a break. Several more Longhorns made their way onto the postgame injury report which will thrust even more young players into starting roles.

The secondary took another hit with defensive backs B.J. Foster (stinger) and Chris Brown (fractured forearm) dealing with new injuries. Foster wasn’t 100% coming into the Red River Showdown, but was able to return to Saturday’s game.

Texas is already missing Jalen Green, Caden Sterns and Josh Thompson with a variety of injuries. Based off previous updates, it seems possible Green and Sterns may be able to return before the end of October.

Senior linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch suffered a dislocated shoulder, and went straight to the Longhorns locker room at the Cotton Bowl and didn’t return to the game.

On offense, senior receiver Collin Johnson returned for the first time since the LSU game, but left in the fourth quarter after a near helmet to helmet hit on a reception. Texas head coach Tom Herman said after the game they were going to evaluate Johnson further.

Texas head coach Tom Herman will likely update the Longhorns’ injury situation at his weekly Monday press conference.