INDYCAR Spring Training makes debut in Austin Video Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — INDYCAR racing makes its debut at Austin's Circuit of the Americas in March.

With plenty of past history and success off the Formula 1 races at COTA, the road course is a perfect fit for an INDYCAR race.

The circuit announced its plan to debut in Austin last year.

This week, heavyhitting drivers like Will Power and Helio Castroneves are in Austin for Spring Training, getting acquainted with the local track before the inaugural INDYCAR Classic on Sunday, March 24.

Power is the defending Indianapolis 500 Champion. Castroneves is a three-time Indy 500 winner. Scott Dixon is the 2018 INDYCAR Champion.