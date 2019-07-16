If Baylor can protect Charlie Brewer, 2019 will be a fun football season

File-This Oct. 13, 2018, file photo shows Baylor head coach Matt Rhule during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech and Baylor have reached the regular season finale in the same position, needing a win to get bowl eligible. “It’s a playoff game,” Baylor coach Rhule said. “Win or go home.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — Stuck in the depths of college football and the Big 12 Conference, Baylor feels like its getting close to being back on solid footing in Matt Rhule’s third season.

When Rhule arrived on the Waco campus, the Baylor roster was in shambles. The coaching staff only had six offensive linemen at their disposal when they arrived. Hardly enough to compete in a Power Five conference and it showed during Rhule’s first season.

“It hasn’t been easy. We had to sign a record amount of guys in our first year. We had to play a lot of guys that weren’t ready,” Rhule said about the program’s rebuild. “That’s really the best thing about Baylor now is we’re able to look forward.”

Going from one win in 2017 to seven wins in 2018 shows that Rhule is the right guy to resurrect and develop this program. Now, he’s tasked with taking the next step, but he’s got an excellent quarterback to help the Bears reach championship contending status.

Former Lake Travis quarterback Charlie Brewer is entering his third season as the full-time starter. He’s definitely taken some hits, but finished last year with over 3,000 passing yards and 26 total touchdowns.

Baylor has allowed the most sacks in the Big 12 in back-to-back seasons. Rhule says they must be better on the offensive line to be successful in 2019.

Rhule noticed Brewer taking control of the offense during the 2018 season.

“He wasn’t worrying anymore about anything else. I like his focus right now. I think Charlie is a natural quarterback. The game comes easy to him. Loves to play and loves to compete,” Rhule said. “That to me says he’s ready to be a great player.”

Baylor was able to make the massive climb in the Big 12 standings after eliminating the massive mistakes in 2018. Another improvement is possible in 2019.

“We have to become consistent. We were very reactionary (last year) and great teams are great all the time,” Rhule said.