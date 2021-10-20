Hutto middle schooler makes district history as first girl to score a touchdown

Isabella Michael, a 7th grader at Hutto Middle School, made district history as the first female player to score a touchdown. (Courtesy: Mayra Toro)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — For Isabella Michael, a seventh-grader at Hutto Middle School, she’s making district history scoring touchdowns on and off the football field.

Michael plays football at HMS and, for the longest time, was the only girl on her team. This fall, she translated that same trailblazing spirit onto the field, scoring the first touchdown by a female player in the district’s history.

Michael’s coaches have awarded her with two Play of the Day recognitions: both on 50- and 70-yard kickoff returns.

“For a while she was the only girl on the team,” Michael’s mother, Mayra Toro, said. “She was told by her coaches, ‘she is the first girl in Hutto’s history to every score a touchdown!'”

Toro said Michael has received overwhelming support from her teammates, coaches, teachers and peers. Each game, HMS’s cheerleaders root her on as she enters the field; when she scored her first touchdown, the team stormed into the end zone in celebration.

Alongside making district history on the field, Toro said her daughter channels that same energy into the classroom. Michael is an honor student and serves as a student ambassador, welcoming new students to campus.

“All of the teachers adore her kind heart and leadership,” Toro said in an email, adding, “She’s an incredible kid.”