Hutto-Connally kick off in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto and Pflugerville Connally will be aiming to start off the district schedule with a win Thursday in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

The 5A-District 11 foes will play Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Pfield. You can watch the week five contest on KBVO or live-streamed on KXAN.com.

Hutto’s prolific offense is humming right along — even with new pieces at quarterback and running back. The Hippos outscored their non-district opponents 121-49 in the first three games.

Hutto (3-0) had an unexpected bye week last Friday. Their game with Houston Lamar was canceled due to flooding in the Houston-area last week.

Connally (0-4) is still searching for its first win of the season losing to Liberty Hill last week 59-13.

Players to Watch

Hutto: Sophomore quarterback Grayson Doggett took the reins from Chase Griffin (UCLA) and has posted solid numbers over the first three games of the season. Doggett is averaging 263 yards a game. RB/WR Dajon Harrison is an electric play-maker that is garnering interest from top programs at the college level.

Pflugerville Connally: RB Demetris Gardner-Holmes and QB Darius McGrew are in control of the passing and rushing attack accounting for over 80% of Connally’s offense this season.

District Standings

Team Record Georgetown 3-0 Hutto 3-0 Cedar Park 3-1 Manor 1-2 Pflugerville 1-3 Rouse 0-4 Pflugerville Connally 0-4