Huston Street’s No. 25 to be retired by Texas baseball

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Legendary Longhorn Huston Street will become the seventh Texas baseball player to have his jersey retired by the school.

Street’s No. 25 will forever be retired at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The school announced Tuesday there will be a jersey retirement ceremony during the Longhorns’ 2020 season.

Growing up in a Longhorn family, Street added to the greatness of the baseball program leading the team to the 2002 National Championship earning Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series.

“This is the most meaningful thing that’s ever happened to me in sports,” Street said. “The National Championship is still my favorite moment because it was about the team. But this is also about my three teams that I played for here. More than anything, my dad and I always believed that we wouldn’t be where we are in life without The University of Texas.”

With his jersey retirement, Street joins fellow Longhorn greats Bryant (25), Roger Clemens (21), Burt Hooton (20), Brooks Kieschnick (23), Keith Moreland (3) and Greg Swindell (21) in receiving this honor. Street is the first to receive the honor since Moreland in 2010.

Street’s No. 25 will receive dual recognition, since it was also the number worn by Scott Bryant and hasn’t been issued since it was retired in Bryant’s honor in 2008. The number 21 also has dual recognition having been retired in honor of both Roger Clemens and Greg Swindell.

Texas Baseball tweeted out a video of Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte informing Street of the honor.

“The measure of respect of a player at the University of Texas is what? When you have the opportunity to have your jersey retired and you walk back here and say…’holy cow, I’m unbelievable at the University of Texas.’ Huston Street, your name will be on that building. Congratulations, my friend,” Del Conte said in the video in front of the current Texas team.

It is our honor and privilege to announce that '02 @NCAACWS MVP and Longhorn Legend @HustonStreet's No. 2️⃣5️⃣ will be forever retired at the Disch.



Congrats, Streeter. #HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ATsxDcxZyP — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) January 14, 2020

Street holds the Texas record with 41 career saves and ranks 13thin NCAA Division I history in career saves. His 1.31 career ERA ranks second all-time at Texas and his .172 opponents’ batting average is the third-best in Longhorn history.

In his three-year career at Texas, Street made 105 appearances and pitched 178.1 innings. He struck out 177 batters and posted an 18-3 record to go along with his 41 saves.

Street joined the Longhorns baseball staff as a student assistant in August 2019.