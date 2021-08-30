Hurricane Ida forces OU-Tulane to move season opener out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — Saturday’s season opening game between Tulane and Oklahoma has been moved out of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage and power grid issues throughout southeast Louisiana over the weekend.

On Monday, Tulane and OU athletic officials agreed to move the game to Norman, but Tulane will be the home team for the game and receive all net proceeds from ticket sales, according to an OU Athletics release.

OU is limiting attendance to the lower bowl of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, citing staffing issues on the short-notice change.

Previously purchased tickets for the New Orleans game will not work in Norman. OU says tickets for the game will be sold separately and are not part of season ticket packages. Kickoff is still scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulane moved its volleyball and football teams to Florida and Alabama respectively before Ida made landfall over the weekend “to maintain their ability to practice in preparation for their games,” according to a statement from Tulane Athletics.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione released a statement Monday on the venue change.

“I know that many of our fans were looking forward to visiting one of our favorite cities, New Orleans. But now, we have an opportunity to do what we do best, and that is extend our hospitality to people who are facing a significant challenge. All of us will do our part to make the Tulane team and fans feel welcome and appreciated as we host their home game,” Castiglione said.