AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 6 seed upset the tournament’s top seed in the women’s championship at the AVP Austin Open beach volleyball tournament Sunday at Krieg Fields.

In the first tour stop of the season, Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss beat No. 1 Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan in straight sets, 21-18, 21-13. It was the second career tournament title for the pair.

Kloth and Nuss beat the No. 2-seeded Kelly Cheng and Besti Flint in the straight sets, 21-19, 21-13, in the semifinals. Humana-Paredes and Pavan needed three sets to beat No. 5 Emily Day and Emily Stockman 19-21, 21-17, 17-15.

On the men’s side, the second-seeded duo of Andy Benesh and Phil Dalhausser beat Chase Budinger and Troy Field in straight sets, 21-19, 21-18. Benesh and Dalhausser had to work to get to the final, surviving a three-set win, 21-19, 17-21, 15-13, in the semifinals against Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne, the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

The win gave Dalhausser his 60th career AVP title and Benesh captured his first.

It was the first time in three years the AVP tour was in Austin. There are 16 total stops on the circuit this year, the next being May 27-29 in New Orleans. The AVP is playing a full schedule for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour covers 12 states and there’s $2 million in prize money up for grabs this year.