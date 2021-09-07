Hudson Card is cool, calm, and collected as starting QB for Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By any measure, Hudson Card’s debut as the starting quarterback was a success. After a poor first throw and an even poorer first drive, Card settled in and led the Longhorns to score on four of their next five drives.

Card’s ability to shake off the early struggles and then thrive the rest of the way is a trait that he believes will bode well for him as he progresses in his career at Texas.

“For me, it’s always been never get too or high or get too low,” Card said. “I think my teammates can see that energy, especially for a quarterback, so just having that poise and knowing that you’re ready to go for your teammates.”

“I think part of it is that Hudson’s a very even-keeled guy, that’s his personality,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “

The Lake Travis alum finished the game completing 14 of 21 passes for 224 yards. Most importantly for Texas, he had no turnovers.

“I think it’s the way we practiced and prepared, I mean we got the looks that we liked with certain plays that we ran,” Card explained. “I think it was preparation that helped that.”

Even more impressive, was Card’s ability to stay steady even facing the reality that he was playing his first game as the starting quarterback of his dream school.

“It was a cool feeling, like I said, it’s always been a dream of mine to be the quarterback here so actually living it is pretty special,” Card added.

Card and the Longhorns will get a true test this week at Arkansas, kickoff is set for 6pm on Saturday.