Hudson Card extends the Lake Travis QB legacy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis football returned to practice Monday with Texas Longhorns commit Hudson Card leading the way at quarterback.

Card committed to Texas more than a year ago before he was even a full-time quarterback with the Cavaliers.

There might not be a high school program in the country where there is more focus directed at the quarterback position, considering the amount of big-time quarterbacks Lake Travis has produced.

Former Cavaliers Baker Mayfield and Garrett Gilbert are now teammates on the Cleveland Browns.

Charlie Brewer is the starting quarterback at Baylor. When Card was a Cavaliers receiver, he was catching passes from Matthew Baldwin, who is a quarterback at TCU.

“To me, when you try out for QB here you know that stuff is coming. Hudson (Card) has handled that great, humble kid comes from great family, wildly-talented athlete and I think when its all said and done he’ll be talked about with some of those other guys playing on Saturdays and Sundays and he’ll certainly be in the discussion for one of the better ones that played here,” Lake Travis head coach Hank Carter said.

Lake Travis opens the season against Arlington Martin Aug. 30.