AUSTIN (KXAN) – Public high school sports in the state of Texas are a big reason why Hutto Athletic Director Brad LaPlante is where he is. He feels that legislation being discussed in Texas right now could threaten the future of the system he believes in so much.

“If you’re not getting the same funding that you’re used to doing to provide what you think you need to do for your coaching staff and the great kids that you work with every day, it hurts,” said LaPlante.

The legislation is being dubbed the “Parental Bill of Rights,” by Gov. Greg Abbott and other advocates. It would give parents $8,000 of public money to cover home-schooling expenses or private school tuition for their children.

LaPlante and others feel that if Senate Bill 8 were to pass, public schools could lose students, and in turn, money. It creates doubt in a lot of areas, including athletic departments.

There are fears that athletic programs or coaching positions would have to be cut, but proponents of the legislation say that funding could be made up in other areas.

“You have a system that prefers to give six-figure salaries to school admin, district admin,” said Educe Preparatory Academy Founder Roberto Villareal. “Superintendents are making on average $200,000-$350,000 a year.”

In March, Abbott spoke about the school voucher program and addressed concerns coming from the opposition. He says the arguments being made now are the same as nearly three decades ago when Texas instituted charter schools.

“Schools are not being defunded,” said Abbott. “We’re adding more money to schools than before. And I got to tell you, high school football in Texas is better than it’s ever been.”

In the college world, NIL legislation now allows student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. For Villareal, he sees that as another argument for the school voucher program as it would allow children more of a choice on the type of education they could receive.

“Maybe we should start telling them how to monetize themselves, how to market themselves,” said Villareal. “A good baseline of entrepreneurship.”

Funding is a key point for those opposing the legislation, but their argument runs deeper than just that.

“I absolutely believe if kids in your attendant zone leave, it always has an impact, whatever the reason,” said LaPlante. “This could have a big impact on communities across the state.”

“Wimberley Schools are the center of our community,” said Doug Warren, Wimberley High School athletic director and head football coach Doug Warren. “And now you’re pulling away from that, then it’s going to affect us in who knows what ways but it will.”

Last Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives struck a blow to those trying to pass this legislation as they voted to prohibit state money from funding private school vouchers or education savings accounts.