How will Jason Garrett get the Cowboys out of this slump?

(Nexstar) — The Cowboys loss to the (then) winless New York Jets on Sunday is causing questions from the outside on the caliber of this team.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says head coach Jason Garrett is not panicking.

As a result of the comeback coming up short in New York, the Cowboys are mired in a three-game losing streak after winning their first three games in convincing fashion.

The Cowboys haven’t lost three games in a row in two years — since games 9-11 in 2017 when running back Ezekiel Elliott began his six-game suspension.

Garrett is charged with figuring out how to get his team out of the slump, but one of the things that the head coach always preaches is remaining consistent — no matter the result.

“You’ve got to be careful about using the word always and never right. But for the most part I think I think what players are looking for what a team is looking for is consistency. Things you believe in a structure and something they can fall back to a base of foundation. I think everyone responds best when they remain consistent,” Garrett said.

Two of the three losses have been decided by just two points, the last time the Cowboys lost two games in a season by two points was in 1986.