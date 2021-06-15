How to watch: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Nigeria at Austin’s Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Women’s National Team will conclude its three-game 2021 WNT Summer Series set Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium with an exhibition match against Nigeria.

Wednesday night will make history for another reason — other than world class soccer. This will be the first-ever match at the home of Austin FC. The local MLS franchise will play its first home game Saturday night against the San Jose Earthquakes at 8 p.m. on the CW Austin.

The reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions are currently ranked No. 1 in the world with a 41 match winning streak. Most recently, the U.S. women dispatched of Jamaica on Sunday, in a dominating 4-0 victory in Houston.

The team is just over a month away from the Olympics, and these matches are designed to get them ready for the games in Tokyo.

Soon, head coach Vlatko Andonovski will make his final decision on the 18 players that will fill the United States roster for the Olympics.

Wednesday’s match could be a make-or-break affair for a few of the players on the current roster.

“There still is little things that we want to see, and sometimes it’s just as easy to justify some of the decisions that we’ve made,” Andonovski said. “Now that we have the opportunity to see the players for one more game, we’re going to use that opportunity and make the decision after that and hopefully make the right decision.”

Making the roster may be on several individual players’ minds, but the group as a whole would like to continue the winning streak and carry positive momentum into the Olympics.

“I think that first and foremost, we have a mission and our job is to complete the mission at all costs whatever it takes,” defender Margaret Purce said. “We’ve got to get it done, so I’m excited…it’s going to be a great game.”

Interestingly enough, U.S. defender Abby Dahlkemper will take the pitch at Q2 Stadium before her husband, Austin FC forward Aaron Schoenfeld.

“I think everyone on Austin FC is very jealous, they’ve had a long hard eight-game road trip,” Dahlkemper said. “You know, it’s an honor to play in front of Aaron, my husband, it’s an honor to break in Q2, it’s an amazing stadium and we’re really, really excited.”

How to watch U.S. vs Nigeria

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Q2 Stadium – Austin, Texas

TV: ESPN2