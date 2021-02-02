How to watch the UT-Baylor men’s basketball game — a showdown of the Big 12’s best

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The No. 6 Texas Longhorns are expected to be at full strength for the first time in three weeks when they host No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday.

This will be the highest matchup of ranked teams at the Frank Erwin Center since 2003 when No. 6 Texas beat No. 5 Oklahoma 67-61.

Texas has played their last two games against Kansas State and Oklahoma without three players. In the OU game, they were also without head coach Shaka Smart. Smart returned from COVID-19 isolation on Sunday.

Texas will be taking on a Baylor team that has been dominant this season. The undefeated Bears are winning by more than 25 points a game. They reeled off back-to-back eight point wins over Texas Tech and Kansas in January, which are their only games decided by less than 11 points.

Baylor is the fifth-highest scoring team in the nation, averaging more than 87 points per game. Dynamic guard trio of Jared Butler (16.8 ppg), MaCio Teague (15 ppg) and Davion Mitchell (13 ppg) are considered the best group in the nation. While the numbers have been impressive, Smart is most impressed with the way Baylor plays.

“For having a team with so many guards that are really good with the ball in their hands, they just do a terrific job playing team basketball, sharing with each other, creating for each other,” Smart said.

Because of COVID issues in other programs, Texas has played one of their last four scheduled games, a 80-79 loss to Oklahoma last Tuesday. The Longhorns have had their own COVID-19 issues, but never to the point where they had to postpone a game.

Starters Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims, who missed the Oklahoma game, along with reserve Brock Cunningham, who has missed the last two games, are expected to be available. Redshirt junior guard Andrew Jones has come on strong after a slow start, leading the team with 14.3 points per game.

Not only is Smart excited to have his team together, but for the first time since the Oklahoma State game on Dec. 20, a limited number of fans will be at the game. Texas Athletics decided to pause fan attendance for most of January due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

“It really was a heck of a difference these past several weeks where we haven’t been able to have any fans,” Smart said. “I’m so excited for the guys that their families are going to be able to come.”

Texas and Baylor were scheduled to open Big 12 play on Dec. 13th in Waco before the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program. No makeup date has been set for that game.

How to watch/listen

Texas and Baylor will tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Frank Erwin Center. You can watch the game on ESPN or online through your cable provider on WatchESPN.

Channel listings for ESPN

Spectrum: Channel 52 or 301

Grande Communications: Channel 28 or

DirectTV: Channel 206

AT&T U-verse: Channel 602 or 1602

Google Fiber: Channel 210

Dish Network: Channel 140

You can listen to the Texas radio broadcast on the Longhorns Radio Network through Texassports.com or on Sirius XM Channel 83.

The Baylor Bears radio broadcast can be found here.