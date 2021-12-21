How to watch the College Football Playoffs from an Austin movie theater

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The College Football Playoffs are heading to the silver screen. Cinemark is offering fans the opportunity to watch the CFP semifinals and championship games at select theatres across the country.

If you’re the type of fan that likes to watch big games with a crowd, a movie theatre offers a unique experience to take in this season’s national championship.

The semifinals and national championship will be shown in 27 cities across 19 states, including the major markets of each CFP team. In Texas, the games can be seen at Cinemark theatres in Austin, Dallas, El Paso and Houston.

No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, at 2:30 p.m. CT. Immediately following, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. CT in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The winners of the two games will go head-to-head for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. CT. All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

Participating theatre information can be found here.