(KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs are back in action for the 2023-2024 season and you can watch 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in Austin on KBVO and the CW Austin.

KBVO will televise 16 games during the season with one game set for the CW Austin.

Below is a list of the games and how to find KBVO and the CW Austin.

San Antonio Spurs games on KBVO

Date Day Time Opponent *October 16 Monday 7 p.m. Houston Rockets *October 18 Wednesday 7 p.m. Houston Rockets November 17 Friday 6:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings (On CW Austin) November 20 Monday 7 p.m. LA Clippers November 24 Friday 9 p.m. at Golden State Warriors December 15 Friday 8:30 p.m. LA Lakers December 23 Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Dallas Mavericks January 12 Friday 9 p.m. Charlotte Hornets January 24 Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder January 27 Saturday 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves February 3 Saturday 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers February 10 Saturday 5 p.m. at Brooklyn Nets February 29 Thursday 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder March 3 Sunday 6 p.m. Indiana Pacers March 12 Tuesday 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets March 15 Friday 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets April 5 Friday 7 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans * Preseason games

Where to find KBVO

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Over the Air: Channel 14

Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

YouTube TV

Hulu+ Live TV

Where to find CW Austin

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Northland Cable: Channel 112(HD) – 12 (SD)

Over the Air: Channel 54

Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)

YouTube TV

Hulu+ Live TV