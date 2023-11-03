(KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs are back in action for the 2023-2024 season and you can watch 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in Austin on KBVO and the CW Austin.

KBVO will televise 16 games during the season with one game set for the CW Austin.

Below is a list of the games and how to find KBVO and the CW Austin.

San Antonio Spurs games on KBVO

DateDayTime Opponent
*October 16Monday7 p.m.Houston Rockets
*October 18Wednesday7 p.m.Houston Rockets
November 17Friday6:30 p.m.Sacramento Kings (On CW Austin)
November 20Monday7 p.m.LA Clippers
November 24Friday9 p.m.at Golden State Warriors
December 15Friday8:30 p.m.LA Lakers
December 23Saturday7:30 p.m.at Dallas Mavericks
January 12Friday9 p.m.Charlotte Hornets
January 24Wednesday7:30 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder
January 27Saturday7:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves
February 3Saturday7:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers
February 10Saturday5 p.m.at Brooklyn Nets
February 29Thursday7:30 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder
March 3Sunday 6 p.m.Indiana Pacers
March 12Tuesday 7:30 p.m.Houston Rockets
March 15Friday 7:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets
April 5Friday 7 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans
* Preseason games

Where to find KBVO

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Over the Air: Channel 14

Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

YouTube TV

Hulu+ Live TV

Where to find CW Austin

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Northland Cable: Channel 112(HD) – 12 (SD)

Over the Air: Channel 54

Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)

YouTube TV

Hulu+ Live TV