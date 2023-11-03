(KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs are back in action for the 2023-2024 season and you can watch 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in Austin on KBVO and the CW Austin.
KBVO will televise 16 games during the season with one game set for the CW Austin.
Below is a list of the games and how to find KBVO and the CW Austin.
San Antonio Spurs games on KBVO
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Opponent
|*October 16
|Monday
|7 p.m.
|Houston Rockets
|*October 18
|Wednesday
|7 p.m.
|Houston Rockets
|November 17
|Friday
|6:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings (On CW Austin)
|November 20
|Monday
|7 p.m.
|LA Clippers
|November 24
|Friday
|9 p.m.
|at Golden State Warriors
|December 15
|Friday
|8:30 p.m.
|LA Lakers
|December 23
|Saturday
|7:30 p.m.
|at Dallas Mavericks
|January 12
|Friday
|9 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets
|January 24
|Wednesday
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|January 27
|Saturday
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|February 3
|Saturday
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|February 10
|Saturday
|5 p.m.
|at Brooklyn Nets
|February 29
|Thursday
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|March 3
|Sunday
|6 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers
|March 12
|Tuesday
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets
|March 15
|Friday
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets
|April 5
|Friday
|7 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans
Where to find KBVO
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)
Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
Over the Air: Channel 14
Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
YouTube TV
Hulu+ Live TV
Where to find CW Austin
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
Northland Cable: Channel 112(HD) – 12 (SD)
Over the Air: Channel 54
Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)
YouTube TV
Hulu+ Live TV