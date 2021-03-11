How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State at the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament early Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It will be an early wake-up call for the Texas women on Friday. They open Big 12 Tournament play in Kansas City against Iowa State at 10:30 a.m., which means they will go through their game-day COVID-19 testing at 6:30 a.m.

The Longhorns (17-8, 11-7) will try to knock off Iowa State (16-9,12-6) for the third time this season. Texas beat the Cyclones by 15 at home on Jan. 3 and by 11 on Jan. 23.

Head coach Vic Schaefer would not elaborate but did mention on Thursday that Texas will be even more shorthanded than they already are.

UT’s five starters played all but a combined nine minutes in their 69-60 win at TCU on Sunday to close the regular season.

“Obviously we’re going to have to have some other kids step up who haven’t played as much or haven’t started,” said Schaefer. “Our team’s excited, I’m excited to see them play, I like a big challenge myself. I think we’re all going to be excited in the morning to play, playing at 10:30 in the morning, I don’t think I’ve ever played 10:30 in the morning.”

Junior Charli Collier announced on Sunday that she will forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft where she has been projected the number one overall pick.

Iowa State is led by first team All-Big 12 guard Ashley Joens, who leads the conference in scoring averaging 23.4 points per game. Texas has kept Joens under her average in both games with 19 in Austin and 17 in Ames.

The winner of Texas-Iowa State will face the winner of top seeded Baylor and TCU on Saturday at 12 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH TEXAS-IOWA STATE FRIDAY AT 10:30 AM: ESPNU

Big 12 Tournament schedule

Friday, March 12

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Iowa State | 10:30 a.m. | ESPNU

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU | 5:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

No. 2 West Virginia vs. winner of Thursday’s Game 2 | 8:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, March 13

Big 12 semifinals at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sunday, March 14

Big 12 championship game at 12 p.m. on ESPN2