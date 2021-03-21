How to watch Texas vs. Bradley in the NCAA Tournament first round

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will enter the NCAA Tournament looking to keep new head coach Vic Schaefer’s win streak intact.

Schaefer came to Texas from Mississippi State during the 2020 offseason. His Mississippi State teams didn’t lose a first round game in five tournament appearances, which included trips to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and back-to-back national runner-up finishes.

The Longhorns (18-9 overall, 11-7 in Big 12) will face Bradley, the Missouri Valley Conference tournament champions, Monday night in the round of 64. The Braves, which entered the conference tournament as the No. 5-seed, reeled off three straight wins to claim the automatic bid to the NCAA.

How to watch/listen

Texas and Bradley will meet at Texas State’s Strahan Arena at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2. You can listen to the game through an audio stream on Texassports.com.

The winner will play the winner of No. 3 UCLA and No. 14 Wyoming in the round of 32 Wednesday.

Game Facts

Texas has made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons. UT’s last appearance was in 2019, when they lost to Indiana in the first round in Eugene, Oregon. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first NCAA tournament appearance for Bradley (17-11 overall, 10-8 in Missouri Valley).

Charli Collier, the Longhorns’ leading scorer averaging 20.9 points per game, announced two weeks ago that she will forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft where she has been projected as the number one overall pick.

NCAA Tournament info

The entire women’s NCAA Tournament is being played at neutral sites around San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin.

The first round games will be played at these five locations before the tournament fully moves to the Alamo City for the remaining five rounds.