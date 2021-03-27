How to watch Texas in the Sweet 16 against Maryland

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) handles the ball as TCU forward Yummy Morris (5), TCU guard Aahliyah Jackson (1), and TCU guard Lauren Heard (20) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is two wins away from the Final Four, but getting that first win will not be easy because No. 2 seed Maryland has been dominant.

The Longhorns will play Maryland Sunday night, tipoff time is scheduled for 8pm on ESPN.

The Terrapins won their first round game against by Mt. St. Mary’s 98-45, that is the largest margin of victory by any team, men’s or women’s, in NCAA Tournament history. Then they bounced their second round opponent, Alabama, by 36 points, 100-64.

No. 6 Texas is coming off a pretty convincing win of their own, a 71-62 victory over UCLA that was more one-sided than the score indicates.

The old adage of “styles make fights” applies to this regional semifinal matchup. Currently, Texas is playing the best defense of the season, according to their head coach Vic Schaefer. Maryland boasts the number one offense in the country. Thus setting up a clash that could be very entertaining to watch.

The Longhorns head coach says his team respects Maryland but they aren’t afraid of the moment.

“We’re at a point where we feel like we’ve been through just about everything you can be through,” Schaefer said. “We accept the challenge, I’m sure not a lot of people gave us a chance against UCLA.”

Senior guard Kyra Lambert echoed that sentiment.

“People didn’t expect a lot out of us, but we’ve proved people wrong at every turn and we’ve gotten better each and every game,” Lambert said. “We’re embracing the challenge and doing it with a smile.”

This will be the first time Texas and Maryland have met in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, the Terrapins won that matchup 69-64.