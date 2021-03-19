How to watch Texas take on Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is finally all set for “The Big Dance” as the Longhorns open up NCAA Tournament play against another program from the Lone Star State.

No.3-seed Texas will face No. 14-seed Abilene Christian in the East Region in one of the final games on the docket Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. You can watch the game on TruTV.

The Longhorns are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time as they head into the tournament.

Texas has fared well in tournament play this year, winning the Maui Invitational and, most recently, surging past Texas Tech and Oklahoma State (both NCAA tournament teams) to win the Big 12 Tournament championship for the first time in program history.

Because of all of this, add in their ranking and status, Texas is a solid favorite to beat ACU.

However, as the No. 15-seed Oral Roberts University taught the nation with their upset of No. 2 Ohio State Friday, nothing is guaranteed in this tournament. That is what head coach Shaka Smart is preaching to his team.

“There’s no fun in playing sports if you know for sure what’s going to happen,” Smart said. “You’ve got to go after it, you get to go after it, and we’re fortunate to be in this situation here in Indy to have this opportunity.”

Abilene Christian is led by seven footer Kolton Kohl, who has improved dramatically from his high school days in San Angelo at Central High School.

Kohl averages 12.3 points per game and his 27 blocks lead the Wildcats by a wide margin.

“We have our own culture here at ACU, and I think that all starts on the defensive end, the stats came out and I guess we’re one of the top defensive teams in the country,” Kohl said. “I think for ACU, it’s a small mid-major, but we’re finally getting our name out there.”

Texas’ own big man, Jericho Sims, has been playing his best basketball of the season as well, averaging 12 points and eight rebounds per game during the Longhorns’ five-game winning streak.

“Happy for him just knowing that he’s always had that in him and he’s finally coming into himself,” senior guard Matt Coleman said.

As excited as Texas players and coaches are about Jericho Sims, they know the leaders of the team are the “big three” of Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, and Andrew Jones.

Coleman won the Big 12 tournament MVP award, Ramey and Jones average 12 points per game and 14 points per game respectively, with Jones’ mark being the highest on the team.

“Those are the three guys that have the ball the most and we just have to emphasize making good decisions,” Smart added.

If Texas wins, they will face the winner of Saturday’s No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 UCLA matchup on Monday night.

How to find TruTV

AT&T U-verse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD) DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)

Channel 246 (HD) DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)

Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD) Spectrum: Channel 112

You can also watch through March Madness Live on NCAA.com by entering your username and password from your TV subscription.