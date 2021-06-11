How to watch: Texas all set for Super Regional against South Florda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should be a good weekend of weather for the super regional starting Saturday night, and the Longhorns are hoping it will also be a good weekend of baseball that ends in a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Texas will host the University of South Florida at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, game 1 of the best-of-three series will begin at 8pm on Saturday.

South Florida is a bit of a surprise, the Bulls went on an incredible run in their conference tournament and haven’t looked back since, so they are not a team that the Longhorns can overlook.

“If you’re overlooking any team in the tournament right now, you’re not paying attention,” David Pierce said. “I don’t think it’s something that we constantly have to discuss, I don’t want to go that route, I think we’re a very good team and we have a chance to go out there and play at a level that puts pressure on them.”

Junior outfielder Cam Williams believes that the Longhorns are so focused on their mission of making the College World Series, there’s no chance they’ll overlook, or even worry, about anyone.

“Never concerned about anybody, if they want to bring it on, let’s bring it on,” Williams said. “No matter if it’s inter-squad or what it is, we go out there and treat each other like opponents.”

There’s plenty of confidence on this team, but they are hoping that is boosted by this weeks preparation, knowing they’ll be ready for anything the Bulls throw at them, this weekend.

“Nothing changes for us, we’re going to go about our work the same way,” freshman catcher Silas Ardoin added. “You can’t…I guess, settle, we’re going to go play our game every day and hopefully it works in our favor.”

First game will take place Saturday at 8pm, and all of the games will be televised either on ESPNU or ESPN2.