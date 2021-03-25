How to watch: Standings, schedule, tee times for WGC-Dell Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Day one at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was filled with upsets. Only three of the top 16 seeds earned a full point during Wednesday matches.
With two more days of the group stage remaining, there’s plenty of time for the biggest and best in golf to catch up, but Thursday will be a pivotal day for any golfer with hopes of reaching the weekend.
In total, 96 matches will be played over the course of five days at Austin Country Club. The 16 group winners will advance to the knockout rounds, which start Saturday.
Tournament Schedule
- Wednesday: Group stage
- Thursday: Group stage
- Friday: Group stage
- Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
- Sunday: Semifinals and Finals
How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)
Thursday tee times
|9:30 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Carlos Ortiz
|9:41 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brian Harman
|9:52 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:03 AM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Bubba Watson
|10:14 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Corey Conners
|10:25 AM
|Matthew Wolff
|Jordan Spieth
|10:36 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Kevin Kisner
|10:47 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Matt Kuchar
|10:58 AM
|Tony Finau
|Will Zalatoris
|11:09 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Dylan Frittelli
|11:20 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Si Woo Kim
|11:31 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Antoine Rozner
|11:42 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Bernd Wiesberger
|11:53 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Kevin Streelman
|12:04 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|12:15 PM
|Billy Horschel
|J.T. Poston
|12:26 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12:37 PM
|Paul Casey
|Talor Gooch
|12:48 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Sergio Garcia
|12:59 PM
|Lee Westwood
|Matt Wallace
|1:10 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Marc Leishman
|1:21 PM
|Victor Perez
|Russell Henley
|1:32 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Robert MacIntyre
|1:43 PM
|Kevin Na
|Adam Long
|1:54 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Lanto Griffin
|2:05 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Ian Poulter
|2:16 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Jason Day
|2:27 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Andy Sullivan
|2:38 PM
|Daniel Berger
|Brendon Todd
|2:49 PM
|Harris English
|Erik van Rooyen
|3:00 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Shane Lowry
|3:11 PM
|Ryan Palmer
|Sebastián Muñoz
Current Match Play standings
|Group 1
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Dustin Johnson (1)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Robert MacIntyre (41)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Kevin Na (28)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Adam Long (61)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 2
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Kevin Kisner (34)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Matt Kuchar (52)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Justin Thomas (2)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Louis Oosthuizen (22)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 3
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Jon Rahm (3)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Ryan Palmer (24)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Shane Lowry (38)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Sebastián Muñoz (56)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 4
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|1
|Billy Horschel (32)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T2
|Collin Morikawa (4)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T2
|J.T. Poston (63)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|4
|Max Homa (35)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 5
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|1
|Antoine Rozner (58)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T2
|Tommy Fleetwood (21)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T2
|Si Woo Kim (45)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|4
|Bryson DeChambeau (5)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 6
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (30)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T2
|Xander Schauffele (6)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T2
|Andy Sullivan (57)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|4
|Jason Day (44)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 7
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Patrick Reed (7)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T1
|Joaquin Niemann (26)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T1
|Bubba Watson (55)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|Group 8
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|1
|Sergio Garcia (39)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T2
|Tyrrell Hatton (8)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T2
|Matt Wallace (51)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|4
|Lee Westwood (18)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 9
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Webb Simpson (9)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Mackenzie Hughes (48)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Paul Casey (17)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Talor Gooch (59)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 10
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Patrick Cantlay (10)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Carlos Ortiz (42)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Hideki Matsuyama (23)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Brian Harman (54)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 11
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Cameron Smith (25)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Ian Poulter (60)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Rory McIlroy (11)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Lanto Griffin (46)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 12
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Jason Kokrak (29)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Dylan Frittelli (64)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Tony Finau (12)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Will Zalatoris (40)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 13
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Abraham Ancer (27)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Kevin Streelman (53)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Viktor Hovland (13)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Bernd Wiesberger (43)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 14
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Daniel Berger (14)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Harris English (19)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Brendon Todd (47)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Erik van Rooyen (62)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 15
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Matthew Wolff (20)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Jordan Spieth (49)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Matt Fitzpatrick (15)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Corey Conners (37)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 16
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Sungjae Im (16)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Victor Perez (31)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Marc Leishman (36)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Russell Henley (50)
|0
|1
|0
|0