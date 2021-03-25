How to watch: Standings, schedule, tee times for WGC-Dell Match Play

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Day one at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was filled with upsets. Only three of the top 16 seeds earned a full point during Wednesday matches.

With two more days of the group stage remaining, there’s plenty of time for the biggest and best in golf to catch up, but Thursday will be a pivotal day for any golfer with hopes of reaching the weekend.

In total, 96 matches will be played over the course of five days at Austin Country Club. The 16 group winners will advance to the knockout rounds, which start Saturday.

Tournament Schedule

  • Wednesday: Group stage
  • Thursday: Group stage
  • Friday: Group stage
  • Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
  • Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Thursday tee times

9:30 AMPatrick CantlayCarlos Ortiz
9:41 AMHideki MatsuyamaBrian Harman
9:52 AMPatrick ReedChristiaan Bezuidenhout
10:03 AMJoaquin NiemannBubba Watson
10:14 AMMatt FitzpatrickCorey Conners
10:25 AMMatthew WolffJordan Spieth
10:36 AMJustin ThomasKevin Kisner
10:47 AMLouis OosthuizenMatt Kuchar
10:58 AMTony FinauWill Zalatoris
11:09 AMJason KokrakDylan Frittelli
11:20 AMBryson DeChambeauSi Woo Kim
11:31 AMTommy FleetwoodAntoine Rozner
11:42 AMViktor HovlandBernd Wiesberger
11:53 AMAbraham AncerKevin Streelman
12:04 PMCollin MorikawaMax Homa
12:15 PMBilly HorschelJ.T. Poston
12:26 PMWebb SimpsonMackenzie Hughes
12:37 PMPaul CaseyTalor Gooch
12:48 PMTyrrell HattonSergio Garcia
12:59 PMLee WestwoodMatt Wallace
1:10 PMSungjae ImMarc Leishman
1:21 PMVictor PerezRussell Henley
1:32 PMDustin JohnsonRobert MacIntyre
1:43 PMKevin NaAdam Long
1:54 PMRory McIlroyLanto Griffin
2:05 PMCameron SmithIan Poulter
2:16 PMXander SchauffeleJason Day
2:27 PMScottie SchefflerAndy Sullivan
2:38 PMDaniel BergerBrendon Todd
2:49 PMHarris EnglishErik van Rooyen
3:00 PMJon RahmShane Lowry
3:11 PMRyan PalmerSebastián Muñoz

Current Match Play standings

Group 1WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Dustin Johnson (1)1001
T1 Robert MacIntyre (41)1001
T3 Kevin Na (28)0100
T3 Adam Long (61)0100
Group 2WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Kevin Kisner (34)1001
T1 Matt Kuchar (52)1001
T3 Justin Thomas (2)0100
T3 Louis Oosthuizen (22)0100
Group 3WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Jon Rahm (3)1001
T1 Ryan Palmer (24)1001
T3 Shane Lowry (38)0100
T3 Sebastián Muñoz (56)0100
Group 4WinLostTiedPoints
1 Billy Horschel (32)1001
T2 Collin Morikawa (4)0010.5
T2 J.T. Poston (63)0010.5
4 Max Homa (35)0100
Group 5WinLostTiedPoints
1 Antoine Rozner (58)1001
T2 Tommy Fleetwood (21)0010.5
T2 Si Woo Kim (45)0010.5
4 Bryson DeChambeau (5)0100
Group 6WinLostTiedPoints
1 Scottie Scheffler (30)1001
T2 Xander Schauffele (6)0010.5
T2 Andy Sullivan (57)0010.5
4 Jason Day (44)0100
Group 7WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Patrick Reed (7)0010.5
T1 Joaquin Niemann (26)0010.5
T1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)0010.5
T1 Bubba Watson (55)0010.5
Group 8WinLostTiedPoints
1 Sergio Garcia (39)1001
T2 Tyrrell Hatton (8)0010.5
T2 Matt Wallace (51)0010.5
4 Lee Westwood (18)0100
Group 9WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Webb Simpson (9)1001
T1 Mackenzie Hughes (48)1001
T3 Paul Casey (17)0100
T3 Talor Gooch (59)0100
Group 10WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Patrick Cantlay (10)1001
T1 Carlos Ortiz (42)1001
T3 Hideki Matsuyama (23)0100
T3 Brian Harman (54)0100
Group 11WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Cameron Smith (25)1001
T1 Ian Poulter (60)1001
T3 Rory McIlroy (11)0100
T3 Lanto Griffin (46)0100
Group 12WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Jason Kokrak (29)1001
T1 Dylan Frittelli (64)1001
T3 Tony Finau (12)0100
T3 Will Zalatoris (40)0100
Group 13WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Abraham Ancer (27)1001
T1 Kevin Streelman (53)1001
T3 Viktor Hovland (13)0100
T3 Bernd Wiesberger (43)0100
Group 14WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Daniel Berger (14)1001
T1 Harris English (19)1001
T3 Brendon Todd (47)0100
T3 Erik van Rooyen (62)0100
Group 15WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Matthew Wolff (20)1001
T1 Jordan Spieth (49)1001
T3 Matt Fitzpatrick (15)0100
T3 Corey Conners (37)0100
Group 16WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Sungjae Im (16)1001
T1 Victor Perez (31)1001
T3 Marc Leishman (36)0100
T3 Russell Henley (50)0100

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss