How to watch: Standings, schedule, tee times for WGC-Dell Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Day one at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was filled with upsets. Only three of the top 16 seeds earned a full point during Wednesday matches.

With two more days of the group stage remaining, there’s plenty of time for the biggest and best in golf to catch up, but Thursday will be a pivotal day for any golfer with hopes of reaching the weekend.

In total, 96 matches will be played over the course of five days at Austin Country Club. The 16 group winners will advance to the knockout rounds, which start Saturday.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday: Group stage

Thursday: Group stage

Friday: Group stage

Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Thursday tee times

9:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Carlos Ortiz 9:41 AM Hideki Matsuyama Brian Harman 9:52 AM Patrick Reed Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:03 AM Joaquin Niemann Bubba Watson 10:14 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Corey Conners 10:25 AM Matthew Wolff Jordan Spieth 10:36 AM Justin Thomas Kevin Kisner 10:47 AM Louis Oosthuizen Matt Kuchar 10:58 AM Tony Finau Will Zalatoris 11:09 AM Jason Kokrak Dylan Frittelli 11:20 AM Bryson DeChambeau Si Woo Kim 11:31 AM Tommy Fleetwood Antoine Rozner 11:42 AM Viktor Hovland Bernd Wiesberger 11:53 AM Abraham Ancer Kevin Streelman 12:04 PM Collin Morikawa Max Homa 12:15 PM Billy Horschel J.T. Poston 12:26 PM Webb Simpson Mackenzie Hughes 12:37 PM Paul Casey Talor Gooch 12:48 PM Tyrrell Hatton Sergio Garcia 12:59 PM Lee Westwood Matt Wallace 1:10 PM Sungjae Im Marc Leishman 1:21 PM Victor Perez Russell Henley 1:32 PM Dustin Johnson Robert MacIntyre 1:43 PM Kevin Na Adam Long 1:54 PM Rory McIlroy Lanto Griffin 2:05 PM Cameron Smith Ian Poulter 2:16 PM Xander Schauffele Jason Day 2:27 PM Scottie Scheffler Andy Sullivan 2:38 PM Daniel Berger Brendon Todd 2:49 PM Harris English Erik van Rooyen 3:00 PM Jon Rahm Shane Lowry 3:11 PM Ryan Palmer Sebastián Muñoz

Current Match Play standings

Group 1 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Dustin Johnson (1) 1 0 0 1 T1 Robert MacIntyre (41) 1 0 0 1 T3 Kevin Na (28) 0 1 0 0 T3 Adam Long (61) 0 1 0 0

Group 2 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Kevin Kisner (34) 1 0 0 1 T1 Matt Kuchar (52) 1 0 0 1 T3 Justin Thomas (2) 0 1 0 0 T3 Louis Oosthuizen (22) 0 1 0 0

Group 3 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Jon Rahm (3) 1 0 0 1 T1 Ryan Palmer (24) 1 0 0 1 T3 Shane Lowry (38) 0 1 0 0 T3 Sebastián Muñoz (56) 0 1 0 0

Group 4 Win Lost Tied Points 1 Billy Horschel (32) 1 0 0 1 T2 Collin Morikawa (4) 0 0 1 0.5 T2 J.T. Poston (63) 0 0 1 0.5 4 Max Homa (35) 0 1 0 0

Group 5 Win Lost Tied Points 1 Antoine Rozner (58) 1 0 0 1 T2 Tommy Fleetwood (21) 0 0 1 0.5 T2 Si Woo Kim (45) 0 0 1 0.5 4 Bryson DeChambeau (5) 0 1 0 0

Group 6 Win Lost Tied Points 1 Scottie Scheffler (30) 1 0 0 1 T2 Xander Schauffele (6) 0 0 1 0.5 T2 Andy Sullivan (57) 0 0 1 0.5 4 Jason Day (44) 0 1 0 0

Group 7 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Patrick Reed (7) 0 0 1 0.5 T1 Joaquin Niemann (26) 0 0 1 0.5 T1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33) 0 0 1 0.5 T1 Bubba Watson (55) 0 0 1 0.5

Group 8 Win Lost Tied Points 1 Sergio Garcia (39) 1 0 0 1 T2 Tyrrell Hatton (8) 0 0 1 0.5 T2 Matt Wallace (51) 0 0 1 0.5 4 Lee Westwood (18) 0 1 0 0

Group 9 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Webb Simpson (9) 1 0 0 1 T1 Mackenzie Hughes (48) 1 0 0 1 T3 Paul Casey (17) 0 1 0 0 T3 Talor Gooch (59) 0 1 0 0

Group 10 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Patrick Cantlay (10) 1 0 0 1 T1 Carlos Ortiz (42) 1 0 0 1 T3 Hideki Matsuyama (23) 0 1 0 0 T3 Brian Harman (54) 0 1 0 0

Group 11 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Cameron Smith (25) 1 0 0 1 T1 Ian Poulter (60) 1 0 0 1 T3 Rory McIlroy (11) 0 1 0 0 T3 Lanto Griffin (46) 0 1 0 0

Group 12 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Jason Kokrak (29) 1 0 0 1 T1 Dylan Frittelli (64) 1 0 0 1 T3 Tony Finau (12) 0 1 0 0 T3 Will Zalatoris (40) 0 1 0 0

Group 13 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Abraham Ancer (27) 1 0 0 1 T1 Kevin Streelman (53) 1 0 0 1 T3 Viktor Hovland (13) 0 1 0 0 T3 Bernd Wiesberger (43) 0 1 0 0

Group 14 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Daniel Berger (14) 1 0 0 1 T1 Harris English (19) 1 0 0 1 T3 Brendon Todd (47) 0 1 0 0 T3 Erik van Rooyen (62) 0 1 0 0

Group 15 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Matthew Wolff (20) 1 0 0 1 T1 Jordan Spieth (49) 1 0 0 1 T3 Matt Fitzpatrick (15) 0 1 0 0 T3 Corey Conners (37) 0 1 0 0