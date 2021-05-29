How to watch: Standings, game time, storylines for Austin FC at Seattle

SEATTLE (KXAN) — Austin FC is in need of a positive boost, heading to Seattle for the seventh game of its inaugural Major League Soccer season. Verde is in a slump with the season-opening road trip taking its toll mentally and physically.

Seattle isn’t likely to be a soft landing spot for the struggling Austin side. Seattle has rushed out to a Western Conference lead with 17 points in seven games.

Austin is coming off its third straight loss, a 1-0 decision to Nashville, last week. ATX FC is in need of some playmaking after failing two score in back-to-back matches.

With only five goals scored, Austin is tied with Minnesota for lowest amount of goals scored in the conference.

Where to watch

Austin FC at Seattle Sounders

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

English Language:

Watch: FS1

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language:

Watch: Fox Deportes

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders have easily been the most dominant team to start the 2021 season with five wins and two draws in seven matches.

Not only is Seattle leading the Western Conference in points with 17, but the Sounders are at the top of Major League Soccer in goal differential. Seattle is +11 in goal differential — the next closest team is New York City at +6.

Seattle is undefeated in home matches with three wins and a draw this season. The Sounders finished level at home against Atlanta last week 1-1.

The two-time MLS Cup champions came up just shy of another title in 2020, losing to the Columbus Crew in the finals.

MLS Western Conference Standings