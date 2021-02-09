How to watch: Longhorns look to stop February skid at Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If March is the season-defining month of the college basketball schedule, February sets the table for those NCAA Tournament dreams. The Texas Longhorns haven’t offered much for dinner when it comes to the penultimate month of the season under Shaka Smart.

Smart’s Texas teams are 18-25 in February games, going back to his first season in 2015-16. The Longhorns are off to a dubious start this year, losing their first two games of the month to No. 2 Baylor and No. 23 Oklahoma State. Currently, Texas is on a three-game losing streak that dates back to a late January loss to OU.

Due to the slide, Texas has dropped in the national polls from No. 6 to No. 13. The NCAA Tournament bracket projections still have the Longhorns as a No. 3 seed, but they were vying for a No. 1 just a few weeks ago.

It’s not all doom and despair for Texas. Most teams, aside from Gonzaga and Baylor, have gone through a rough patch of the schedule this season. Texas just has to make sure the failure doesn’t become a trend.

Like most college basketball teams, Texas was dealt several blows due to COVID-19, playing two games with a limited roster. Smart only returned last week after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

“These guys are human beings, student-athletes, in a very uncommon time. I give these kids a lot of credit just for their ability to deal with the adjustments and changes and the different things that they’ve had to endure this year, because it is such a unique year,” Smart said.

The Big 12 is also unforgiving with six teams ranked in the Top 25, and that’s excluding Kansas. The Jayhawks were left out of the polls this week for the first time in 12 years. Texas has faced three straight quality, ranked teams

There will be plenty of opportunities to seize momentum before the NCAA Tournament with seven scheduled games left in February. It all starts with a road matchup with Kansas State on Tuesday — only the fourth true road game of the season.

The Longhorns were awful in Saturday’s road loss to Oklahoma State, shooting 25% from the field and 5 for 35 from 3-point range. As bad as Saturday was for the Longhorns, it doesn’t compare to the season long struggles of Kansas State.

The Wildcats are enduring one of their worst seasons with a 5-15 overall record. Kansas State has lost 10 straight games with one win in Big 12 play, coming in the conference opener against Iowa State. Kansas State has allowed less than 70 points only three times in 11 conference games.

The Longhorns routed the Wildcats in Austin on Jan. 16 with eight available scholarship players. Texas must push the pace in an attempt to find easy baskets and shake off the offensive shortcomings from Stillwater.

How to watch/listen

Texas and Kansas State will tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. You can watch the game online through Big 12 Now and ESPN+. To watch through ESPN+, you will have to pay an additional fee for a subscription.

You can listen to the Texas radio broadcast on the Longhorns Radio Network through Texassports.com or on Sirius XM Channel 83.