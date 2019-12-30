How to watch Longhorns face off against Utah in the Alamo Bowl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns face off against No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl Tuesday. The Longhorns are 7-5 and the Utes are 11-2.

When and where

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

How to watch

Ticketmaster still lists tickets as being available, but people can also watch it on ESPN or stream it either on the ESPN app or on ESPN.com/watch using their cable login. It is also available on Hulu Live.

There are also a number of watch parties, including some across the nation organized by the Texas Exes.

Game live blog

Follow KXAN’s live blog featuring detailed highlights and moments from the game, plus live analysis on KXAN.com and Facebook following the game.