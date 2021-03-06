How to watch — Longhorns can lock up No. 3 seed at Big 12 tournament with win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns (16-7, 10-6 in Big 12) are in position to earn the No. 3 seed at next week’s Big 12 tournament if they can win Sunday at TCU (12-12, 5-10 in Big 12).

With the Longhorns’ upset of OU Thursday and Oklahoma State’s upset of West Virginia Saturday, there’s a lot on the line for Shaka Smart’s team in the regular season finale. Oklahoma State, without Cade Cunningham, escaped Morgantown with a 85-80 win, cementing Kansas as the No. 2 seed and dropping the Mountaineers to No. 3.

However, a Texas victory Sunday would put the Longhorns even with West Virginia in the standings. The Longhorns own the tiebreaker for third place with their sweep of Kansas during the regular season.

A loss to the Horned Frogs could potentially drop Texas to the No. 6 seed — if Texas Tech wins at Baylor Sunday afternoon. If the Longhorns and Red Raiders each lose Sunday, Texas would fall to the No. 5 seed and meet No. 4 seed Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday. Texas Tech would be the No. 6 seed.

The winner of the No. 4-No. 5 matchup also has the unenviable assignment of facing Baylor in the semifinals. The Longhorns lost by 14 in Austin in their only meeting with the third-ranked Bears this season.

For NCAA Tournament implications, Texas is holding strong as a No. 4 seed, but a deep run in the Big 12 tournament could vault the Longhorns to a No. 3. They’ll have several opportunities to boost the resume’ with possible tournament games against Texas Tech, Kansas or Oklahoma State.

Last time against TCU

The Longhorns put together a complete performance in a 70-55 win at home against the Horned Frogs on Feb. 13.

Texas went on an 11-0 run in the second half to pull away. Andrew Jones finished with 19 points to lead the game. Matt Coleman had 15 points.

Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the TCU program.

How to watch

Texas and TCU will tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

You can watch the game online through Big 12 Now and ESPN+. To watch through ESPN+, you will have to pay an additional fee for a subscription.

You can listen to the Texas radio broadcast on the Longhorns Radio Network through Texassports.com or on Sirius XM Channel 83.