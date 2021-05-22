How to watch: Game time, storylines for Austin FC at Nashville SC

NASHVILLE (KXAN) — Austin FC heads to Nashville Sunday for its sixth of eight straight road games to open its inaugural 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Verde will get a good look at what an expansion team can accomplish in its first MLS season when it faces Nashville SC.

Overcoming a stop-start 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville reached the playoffs as an expansion team and made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The run ended against the Columbus Crew.

Austin is in need of points after scuffling over the last two weeks with losses at Sporting Kansas City and the Los Angeles Galaxy. ATX FC is currently in tenth place out of 13 teams in the Western Conference standings with six points out of a possible 15.

Austin FC defender Hector Jimenez suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee last week against LA. There’s no timetable for his return. Team captain Alex Ring will return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension due to a red card in the Sporting KC match.

Where to watch

Austin FC at LA Galaxy

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

English Language: 
Watch: FS1 (National) 
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language: 
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC has started the 2021 season undefeated, but has left points on the table in a majority of its matches. The second-year franchise has one win and four draws during its first five matches.

The team is enjoying some home-cooking during the first stretch of the season, playing five of its first six games at home.

Last week, Nashville and Real Salt Lake went 90+ minutes without a goal, settling for a 0-0 draw in Nashville’s first road trip of the season.

The second-year franchise’s only win came two weeks ago at home against New England.

MLS Western Conference Standings

PlaceTeamPointsGamesWinDrawLoss
1Seattle166510
2LA Galaxy125402
3Sporting KC106312
4Colorado105311
5San Jose96303
6Houston86222
7Salt Lake74211
8Vancouver76213
9Portland65203
10Austin65203
11Minnesota66204
12Dallas55122
13LAFC55122

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • May 23 at Nashville SC
  • May 30 at Seattle Sounders FC
  • June 12 at Sporting Kansas City
  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)
  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC

