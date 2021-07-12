How to watch: Austin FC to play first international match in club history when they host Tigres UANL in friendly

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is all set to welcome Tigres UANL from Liga MX to Q2 stadium for a international friendly match on Tuesday, the first of its kind in club history.

Tigres, a seven-time champion, is one of the most popular teams in Mexico, and will have plenty of fans on hand in Austin to check out their squad.

Austin FC fans, however, will not be seeing a lot of familiar faces on the pitch Tuesday night.

Due to several injuries, this friendly match will provide an opportunity for head coach Josh Wolff to give some new faces playing time, while the others take time to heal and rest.

According to Wolff: Jon Gallagher, Danny Pereira, Nick Lima, Alex Ring, Ulises Segura, Ben Sweat, Aaron Schoenfeld, and Danny Hoesen will be out for Tuesday night’s match.

It puts Austin FC in an interesting predicament as they want to be competitive but not lose any other players to injury during their break from MLS competition.

“We’ll have some limited numbers, but we’ve got to get guys out there who can play 90 minutes,” Wolff explained. “We have to be smart about who we subject to real minutes because some of our guys have played a decent amount and we’ve got to be mindful that they need the rest.”

The newest player to sign with Austin FC, Moussa Djitté, a forward from Senegal who played for Grenoble in France’s Ligue 2 will also not be available against Tigres.

The rabid fanbase of Tigres will be interesting to watch when juxtaposed with the gleeful Austin FC supporters.

“In Mexico, will kind of just take over the team’s stadium, in a league game they will kind of just take over the other team’s stadium, so they’ll go to another city and have more fans of Tigres than the actual home team,” Austin FC Spanish language analyst Sonny Guadarrama said. “I hope all of those fans come to the game, because I know that we have really great fans but I think Tigres will put on a really great show.”

Where to watch

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com