How to watch: Austin FC hits the road to face Real Salt Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will head to Salt Lake City to play Real Salt Lake as they will begin the second half of the season.

You can watch the game on The CW Austin Saturday night at 9pm.

Austin FC looks to bounce back from another shutout loss, this time to rival FC Dallas by a score of 2-0. One of the positives from that match was the debut of Sebastian Driussi, who entered in the second half, playing 30 minutes.

Driussi will have much more of a presence this time around, and Josh Wolff is excited for what the new forward can bring.

“We have every intention of giving him significant minutes, and his onboarding has been good over the last two weeks and he’s getting used to what our expectations are,” Wolff said. “He adds a layer of quality instantly, in and around the field, especially around goal.”

According to Wolff, Driussi’s impact is not just about Driussi himself, as his skill level frees up the other players and makes Austin FC’s offense potentially more potent.

“He brings other people into play which is extremely influential and it gives those players confidence,” Wolff added. “And not just in scoring goals but when they are moving off the ball and how he can find them, and when they do get access to spaces, where he’s arriving in the box, which is really nice to see.”

Driussi will play on Saturday, but forward Moussa Djitte, also signed to increase offensive production will not make an appearance on the pitch in Utah.

Djitte is training in isolation and has been since his arrival in Austin earlier this week. Wolff also provided an update on his status.

“Integrating him will still take some time but we look forward to when he can now get through quarantine and obviously clear all of the protocols that need be for that but it’s good to have a striker,” Wolff explained. “Realistically, he hasn’t played since the middle of May, so I mean that’s a long time…whether it’s two weeks or three weeks I’m not sure, again, those things will start to answer themselves once we get him in more of our full sessions.”

As far as the players who will take the field, the objective is the same as always: score.

“No one is running from it, we’ve got to score more goals and when we score goals, we win games, so the focus is on creating and scoring goals,” Wolff said.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake

Where: Rio Tinto Stadium (Salt Lake City, UT)

When: Saturday at 9pm.

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)