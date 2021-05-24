How to buy tickets for the USWNT soccer game in Austin

United States forward Alex Morgan (13) follows a play during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Nigeria on June 16 will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. with pre-sales starting on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Based on the popularity of soccer in Austin right now, the chance to see the USWNT, and the opportunity to see the first soccer game at the brand new Q2 Stadium, the game is expected to sell out.

“We are extremely excited for U.S. Women’s National Team to play the first soccer match at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “The development of Austin FC has been impressive and fun to watch, and the way the community has embraced the Club is inspiring. We can’t wait to play there and feel that energy.”

Tickets will be released in six phases over five days:

Pre-sale Schedule Pre-Sale Date & Start Time Circle Pre-sale (Circle Insiders) Tues., May 25 at 10 a.m. VIP Pre-sale (VIP Insiders) Tues., May 25 at 2 p.m. Premium Pre-sale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Wed., May 26 at 10 a.m. Standard Pre-sale (Standard Insiders) Thurs., May 27 at 10 a.m. VISA Pre-sale (Visa cardholders only) Fri., May 28 at 10 a.m. General Public Sale Sat., May 29 at 10 a.m.

You can book tickets through ussoccer.com. Circle Insider membership costs $500 per year, VIP membership costs $185 per year, Premium Family costs $85 per year, and Premium costs $45. You can join the Standard pre-sale on May 27 by being a free U.S. Soccer Insider member.

The game in Austin is part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series, which features the USA, Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria in five round robin games. The other four games will be played at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

“We are both thrilled and honored that the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium will feature the four-time FIFA World Champions,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane also said in the statement. “Hosting the USWNT at Q2 Stadium speaks to the world-class nature of our city, our facilities, and the popularity of the sport in our region.”

There’s no word yet exactly how many fans will be in attendance for the game. The USWNT said, “there will be reserved seating only, general admission will not be allowed.”

The USWNT announcement came on the same day that Austin FC and Austin Public Health announced that the first Austin FC home game would be at 100% capacity. At this point it does not appear that Austin FC season ticket holders will get early access to purchase USWNT tickets.

ESPN2 will televise the game on June 16 at 8 p.m.