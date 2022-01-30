How many Texas Longhorns are playing in Super Bowl 56?

Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins (66) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 34-31. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are two Cincinnati Bengals carrying the banner for Texas Longhorns football in Super Bowl 56.

The stage is set for the “Big Game” after the Bengals upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship and Los Angeles beat San Francisco in the NFC Championship game Sunday. The Rams will get to stay home for Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles’ home stadium, SoFi Stadium, will host the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. You can watch the Bengals and Rams square off for the Lombardi Trophy on KXAN in Austin.

Bengals center Trey Hopkins will be making his first Super Bowl appearance after spending his entire professional career with Cincinnati. The Texas Longhorns offensive lineman from 2010-2012 was an integral piece to UT’s unit in 2011 and 2012.

Hopkins is just as important to Cincinnati, starting 19 of 20 games this season at center, including all three postseason games. He’s started at least 13 games in five straight seasons. The Bengals signed Hopkins as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

The other Longhorn on Cincinnati’s roster is an NFL newcomer. Pass rusher Joseph Ossai was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft after three seasons at Texas. Ossai’s rookie season never got off the ground after a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have any Longhorns on their roster.

How to watch Super Bowl 56

When: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

TV: NBC (KXAN-TV in Austin)