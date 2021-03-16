How has Texas Women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer fared in the NCAA Tournament?

AUSTIN (KXAN)– In his first year at the helm of the UT women’s basketball program, Vic Schaefer has led the Longhorns to their sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time as a head coach in which his team made the “Big Dance” in his first season in charge.

However, Schaefer is hoping that Texas can go further than their last appearance in 2019. That year, Texas lost in the first round to Indiana by a narrow 69-65 margin.

Before landing on the Forty Acres, Schaefer was the head coach at Mississippi State, and he enjoyed much tournament success in his time on the Starkville, MS campus.

In 2015, Schaefer took the Bulldogs program to another level, even winning a game to make it to the second round. That is where the run stopped though, that year they lost to Duke 64-56.

After a sweet sixteen appearance in 2016, Schaefer led Mississippi State on a dynamic run to the national championship game in 2017. However, the Bulldogs would come up short in Dallas, to South Carolina.

Schaefer’s Bulldogs would make another run to the title game a year later, facing Notre Dame. In a classic battle, Notre Dame prevailed thanks to Arike Ogunbowale’s game winning shot with 0.1 seconds left. The Bulldogs came up three points short, 61-58.

The 2019 Mississippi State Bulldogs made another deep run in March, but missed the Final Four for the first time in two years. Their season ended on the final day of March to Oregon 88-84.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Vic Schaefer’s overall record in the NCAA Tournament is a strong 16-5.

This season, Texas (18-9, 11-7 in Big 12) Texas is a No. 6 seed and will play No. 14 Bradley in a first round matchup Monday night.

The game will be played at Strahan Coliseum on the campus of Texas State, tipoff is scheduled for 7pm.