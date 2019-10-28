How did the NFC East fare during the Cowboys bye?

(Nexstar) — With the Dallas Cowboys coming off their bye week and enjoying an extra long break due to an upcoming Monday night game, let’s take a look at how the rest of the NFC East teams fared this weekend.

The Cowboys still stand atop the division with a 4-3 overall record. The Cowboys have gone through their first run of NFC East teams undefeated (3-0).

The Philadelphia Eagles are closely on their heels after trouncing the Buffalo Bills 31-13 Sunday. The Eagles are 4-4 with home game against the Bears coming up.

The New York Giants, who the Cowboys will face on Monday Night Football next week (Nov. 4), fell to 2-6 with a close 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Finally, the Washington Redskins remain in the NFC East cellar with just one win in eight games. The Redskins most recent loss was Thursday night in Minnesota where the Vikings posted a 19-9 victory.

The Cowboys have a difficult schedule up ahead with six of their last nine games against opponents currently at .500 or better.

NFC East Standings