How did the Big 12, state of Texas do during day 1 of the NCAA Tournament?

(KXAN/AP) — It was a banner day of basketball for the Big 12 and the state of Texas during Friday’s first day of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Southern won Thursday in the “First Four” round to start the state with a win. On Friday, all four Texas teams advanced to the next line of the bracket, including No. 13 seed North Texas upsetting No. 4 seed Purdue in overtime.

The state of Texas is 5-0 to start the NCAA Tournament. The Big 12 is 4-0 with Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on deck to play Saturday.

No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Houston and No. 6 Texas Tech each took care of their opponent to advance to the round of 32 Sunday.

Baylor settles in to rout No. 16 Hartford

After MaCio Teague and the Baylor Bears got comfortable in the spacious confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, they looked like a team that could be playing there for much higher stakes in a few weeks.

Teague scored 22 points, and the top-seeded Bears shook off a slow-as-molasses start Friday to roll to a 79-55 victory over No. 16 seed Hartford in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place the first week in April. The Bears will face ninth-seeded Wisconsin in the South Region’s second round.

Texas Tech win sets up showdown with Arkansas

Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53.

The Red Raiders can reach their third straight Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday. Neemias Queta had 11 points and tied the school’s single-game record with seven blocks to lead Utah State.

The Red Raiders trailed most of the first half but took control with a 13-0 run early in the second half and never trailed again.

Bob Huggins earns 900th career win as West Virginia advances

Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away and beat Morehead State 84-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The win gave coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory.

McBride was terrific from the start and provided a steady offensive hand all night for the third-seeded Mountaineers in the Midwest Regional matchup. He finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists.

DeVon Cooper scored 21 points to lead the 14th-seeded Eagles, who shot 52% but committed 18 turnovers.

Oklahoma State survives scare from Liberty

Avery Anderson III scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham added 15 after a rough start and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State outlasted No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round.

Cunningham is the Cowboys’ All-American freshman guard and Big 12 Conference player of the year. He struggled for most of his NCAA postseason debut. But he hung in to score nine consecutive points in the final minutes to give OSU breathing room.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for the Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won their previous 12 to tie for the nation’s third-longest surge.

Houston dominates 2nd half to beat Cleveland State

Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career wins list as second-seeded Houston beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State 87-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sampson earned win No. 664 in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana’s coach in February 2008. The Cougars will face 10th-seeded Rutgers on Sunday. D’Moi Hodge led the Vikings with 11 points.

Houston pulled out to a 37-29 halftime lead and closed it out with a 12-2 spurt to open the second half.

North Texas upsets Purdue in overtime

To be, or not to be? For an underdog named Javion Hamlet and his group of scrapping North Texas teammates, that was an easy question.

Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16 along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift the 13th-seeded Mean Green to a 78-69 win over No. 4 Purdue on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

It marked the second teen-powered upset of the Big Ten on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament — this one coming hours after No. 15 Oral Roberts knocked out Ohio State.