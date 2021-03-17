How are the Longhorns staying fresh in Indianapolis bubble?

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Texas basketball team arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon which means they will have been there a week before their first round game against Abilene Christian (8:50 pm central on TruTV). That makes for a lot of down time outside of practice and meetings.

“You got to get creative,” said senior guard Matt Coleman. “They gave us a puzzle, I never do puzzles, but I started putting the puzzler together. We’ve been fooling around in our meeting room, we made four square, we got a Fisher Price hoop, so we’ve been trying to keep each other busy and moving.”

Matt Coleman may be saving his best for last, coming off his career-high in the Big 12 Championship when he scored 30 points to lead Texas over Oklahoma State and was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“This is what you want, I like our chances every night, no matter who we play,” Coleman said. “When I look to my right and to my left I love our odds because I have faith in my teammates and myself.”

Coleman has started in 127 of his 128 games at Texas. He’s second on the team averaging 13.3 points per game with a team high four assists per game and a team high 32 steals.

Coleman has had a flair for the dramatics going back to last season with a 3-pointer to beat Oklahoma at the buzzer. This season he hit the game winning shot against North Carolina to win the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina, then hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in the game to push Texas past Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Now the Norfolk, Virginia, native will try to lead Texas to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2014. It’s been 13 years since the Longhorns have made it past the first weekend of the tournament.