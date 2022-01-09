Houston Texans lock in top 3 pick after loss to Titans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Anthony Rush (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans pushed Tennessee in the second half before the Titans scored a fourth quarter touchdown to seal the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, sending the Texans to their 13th loss of the season.

Houston is locked in to the No. 3 pick for the 2022 NFL Draft following the 28-25 loss to the Titans. Jacksonville and Detroit will pick No. 1 and No. 2 in 2022. Houston will have a top five draft pick for the first time since 2014 when the franchise selected Jadeveon Clowney with the No. 1 pick.

This will be Houston’s fifth top five pick of all-time. In 2006, the Texans drafted Mario Williams at No. 1. Andre Johnson was the No. 3 overall pick to Houston in 2003. Before the franchise’s inaugural 2002 season, the Texans drafted quarterback David Carr at No. 1.

On Sunday, a spirited comeback came up just short against Tennessee. The Texans defense forced three straight Titans three-and-outs to open the second half and mount a comeback from a 21-point deficit.

Houston cut the deficit to 21-18 early in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Danny Amendola.

Tennessee responded with its only scoring drive of the second half when Ryan Tannehill threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, hitting Julio Jones for a three-yard score and a 28-18 lead.

Amendola scored his second touchdown of the game on the Texans’ following possession, getting the game to 28-25. Tennessee was able to run out the clock with three first downs.

