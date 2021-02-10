Houston Texans continue offseason overhaul as team president resigns

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The Saints won 30-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes is resigning from his position after 21 years with the franchise.

The Texans announced Rootes’ decision on the team website Wednesday. The Texans president is resigning “to pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston,” according to the franchise.

“We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. “We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston.”

Rootes was responsible for all of the Texans’ business functions. He oversaw the team’s efforts to secure stadium naming rights and sponsorships, coordinated radio and TV broadcasting relationships, engineered the club’s successful ticket and suite sales campaigns, led the creation and launch of the team’s identity and developed the team’s highly-acclaimed customer service strategy, the franchise wrote.

McNair is overhauling his front office while his franchise quarterback has been asking for a trade. Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired during the 2020 season. McNair hired Nick Caserio as general manager and Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley for the head coaching position.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly unhappy with the direction of the franchise and frustrated that he didn’t have more input on the hiring of key front office positions. Demands for a trade have grown louder during the offseason. Watson signed a massive four-year contract extension through the 2025 season for $156 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Watson has likely played his last game in a Texans uniform. However, team leadership has maintained that they have no intention of trading their top player and are working to repair the relationship.