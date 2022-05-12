NEW YORK (KXAN) — The Houston Texans unloaded embroiled quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, and in Week 13, they could meet again.

The Texans are hoping to bounce back from a 4-13 2021 season and are going all-in on second-year quarterback Davis Mills in hopes he can help improve an offense that ranked No. 30 last year. He’ll need some help, however, as the Texans were the worst rushing team in the NFL last season, running for just 1,422 yards.

Lovie Smith was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after David Culley was fired after just one season.

Houston opens the year at home with an AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at noon, Sept. 11. Their bye week is in Week 6.

Here’s the Texans’ 2022 scheduled (bold games are AFC South games):

Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis 12 p.m. CBS Sept. 18 @ Denver 3:25 p.m. CBS Sept. 25 @ Chicago 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 9 @ Jacksonville 12 p.m. CBS WEEK 6 BYE BYE BYE Oct. 23 @ Las Vegas 3:05 p.m. CBS Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee 3:05 p.m. CBS Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Nov. 13 @ New York Giants 12 p.m. CBS Nov. 20 vs. Washington 12 p.m. FOX Nov. 27 @ Miami 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 11 @ Dallas 12 p.m. FOX Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 24 @ Tennessee 12 p.m. CBS Jan. 1 vs. Jacksonville 12 p.m. CBS Jan. 7 or 8 @ Indianapolis TBD TBD

The Texans will end the year with three consecutive AFC South games, and as with all Week 18 games, it will be either Jan. 7 or 8 as the league plans to make two regular-season finales into a doubleheader on ESPN on Jan. 7.

The Texans won’t have much of a national audience for their games, either. They don’t have a primetime game at all this season, but they do play a 7:15 p.m. game in Week 10 against Philadelphia on Amazon Prime.