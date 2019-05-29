Houston's Correa out for 4-6 weeks with fractured rib from massage

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured rib, and it happened in the most unusual of circumstances.

He played on Sunday that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day off. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa released this statement through the Astros organization Wednesday:

"I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible."

Correa was sent for evaluation, and general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa's injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, is batting .295 season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa's spot on the roster.