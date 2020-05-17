Houston Rockets to reopen team facilities on Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Houston Rockets will open their team facility to players on Monday, according to Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey.

Twelve NBA teams have announced they will opened their facilities by Monday including the Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Magic, Nuggets, Kings, Cavaliers and Trailblazers. The NBA is slowly moving toward a plan to re-start the season while adhering to the local health guidelines of each area during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA implemented strict rules for voluntary workouts at the team facility. No more than four players can be in the facility at a time and group workouts aren’t allowed.