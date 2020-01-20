Houston QB D’Eriq King announces transfer to Miami

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 10: D’Eriq King #4 of the Houston Cougars is forced to scramble out of the pocket under pressure by Isaiah Graham-Mobley #19 of the Temple Owls in the first half at TDECU Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Florida (KXAN) — Dynamic, University of Houston quarterback D’Eriq King will play his final college football season in Miami.

King announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Miami Monday on Twitter with the caption “story is still being written.” King spent four seasons with the Cougars.

King played in the first four games of the 2019 season with Houston before opting to sit out the remainder of the year and redshirt. The move saved a season of eligibility as a grad transfer for King.

Initially, King told the media he intended to return to Houston for the 2020 season, but the plans changed when he entered the transfer portal last week and set up a visit with Miami.

King was in the preseason Heisman conversation for 2019 after finishing 2018 with 2,982 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. King added 674 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

The Manvel, Texas product will be joining a crowded quarterback room at Miami with sophomore Jarren Williams and junior N’kosi Perry. However, King should certainly be considered the front-runner to win the job.