Houston Astros settle case of girl hurt by foul ball, attorney says

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said Monday.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential. The Astros organization had no comment, according to a team spokesman.

State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney Monday to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said. The attorney was to present those findings in two to three weeks, Mithoff said.

The girl, who is now age 4, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said. However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months, he said.

Her prognosis has been difficult to define, he said, but her parents were hopeful about her future for a normal life.

The girl’s injury was among the foul ball incidents that prompted all Major League Baseball teams to extend protective netting farther down the foul lines to protect fans.