Houston Astros place Altuve, Bregman and 3 others on injured list for health protocols

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve runs to first base after getting hit with a pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros placed five players on the injured list Wednesday, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, for MLB’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Martin Maldonado and Robel Garcia are also heading to the injured list.

Houston Astros General Manager James Click didn’t comment on whether there was a positive COVID-19 test within the organization.

MLB’s health and safety policy requires a seven-day quarantine and the player must test negative on day five before being able to return to the facility, if they are considered a close contact. If a player tests positive, he must isolate for 10 days and receive a doctor’s approval to return.

“We’re going to put everybody, even those who have not been identified as direct contacts, everybody will go through increased frequency of testing,” Click said Wednesday.

“Hopefully we get these guys back soon,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Taylor Jones, Abraham Toro, Alex De Goti, Ronnie Dawson and Garrett Stubbs are joining the major league club from the Alternate Training Site. The Astros say all five players will arrive in time for Wednesday’s game against Detroit.

The Astros are in a slump, losing four straight games after a 6-1 start to the season. Lance McCullers gets the start Wednesday in the series finale against the Tigers.