History for Longhorns with first men’s track and field title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in school history, the Texas men’s track and field program won the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship. The Longhorn women tied their best finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships since 2014, finishing second.

With a history of athletics like the one the University of Texas has, it is not always easy to be the first to do something. But Longhorns Track and Field Head Coach Edrick Floréal made it his focus to do just that — be first.

“Man, I don’t think you can put it into words. It was almost like, you come to one of the prestigious schools out there. And you figure out there is a little loophole that’s something they’ve never done,” said Floréal.

“You sort of make that your target. That separated you from Chris Beard and Vic [Schaefer] winning conferences. You’re amongst a bunch of giants. The only good thing is they can never say they were the first to do it,” Floréal joked about being the first to win a national championship.

The men’s competition came down to the wire and the final event. With a strong finish in the 4×400 relay, the Longhorns clinched the title ahead of North Carolina A&T and Tennessee. The relay team consisted of Willington Wright, Jonathan Jones, Jon Maas and Brian Herron.

Jones also excelled in the 800m with a 1:47.93, earning a runner-up finish. Yusuf Bizimana was not far behind at 1:48.09 in fourth place. Both Jones and Bizimana earned All-American honors.

Tripp Piperi earned a sixth-career All-American honor with a season-best throw of 21.58m in the shot put, good for a second-place finish. Crayton Carrozza finished seventh in the mile with a time of 4:08.03 also good for All-American honors.

Entering the weekend, the Longhorns’ highest finish in the team standings was second. They had finished top three twice at Indoor Championships and six times at Outdoor Championships.

The celebration is not too long lived for the Longhorns with the Texas Relays taking place this later month. They begin Wednesday, March 23 and run through Sunday, March 26.