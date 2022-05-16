SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — With an 11-9 win Sunday over Louisiana, the No. 13 Texas State Bobcats baseball team clinched at least a share of the Sun Belt regular-season title.

That high-scoring victory also vaulted Texas State into a tie with the program record for victories in a single season with 41. This is the third time in school history the Bobcats have won at least 41 games. They did so twice under head coach Ty Harrington in both 2009 and 2011 as part of the Southland Conference.

“There have been some unbelievable teams in that program, but this one is about to be the best,” said Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout in a release after the win Sunday. “If you ask them, they are still very hungry and are ready to do something we have never done here before.”

The Bobcats swept Louisiana in their final home series of the year, improving their conference record to 23-4. Their midweek game Tuesday against Houston Baptist has been canceled, so Texas State won’t play again until their weekend series on the road against Georgia State.

In the win Sunday, Jose Gonzalez cracked a home run in the first inning, the 76th of the year for Texas State. That broke the previous single-season record of long balls, and then Gonzalez added a grand slam in the third inning.

The weekend sweep bettered Texas State’s standing in the RPI up seven spots to No. 30. The Sun Belt Conference begins May 24 in Montgomery, Alabama. With one win by the Bobcats or one loss by Georgia Southern this weekend, Texas State will clinch the Sun Belt regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.