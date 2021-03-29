Highlights: Austin Gilgronis fall to San Diego for 2nd straight loss to start season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

The Gilgronis were closing in on their first win of the season before the San Diego Legion rallied for the go-ahead try late in the match. Austin’s squad fell to 0-2 to open the season with the disappointing 14-11 loss to San Diego.

The Gilgronis lost 30-28 in the season opener last week.

Austin closes out its three-game homestand with a match against the Houston SaberCats next Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

