High School Football season kicks Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The 17 week high school football marathon in Texas begins on Thursday night around the state. In Austin one of the premier non-district games every year is the neighborhood showdown between Anderson High and McCallum High at House Park. That game also kicks off KBVO-TV’s 10th season of live Thursday night high school football.

McCallum has won the last three and lead the series since being played as the Taco Shack Bowl 9-8. Last year the Knights scored two fourth quarter touchdown to go with a goal line stand to come from 13 points down to win 21-20.

Austin American Statesman reporter Rick Cantu joined More Than the Score to talk about the uniqueness of this game and a look at some other story lines to keep an eye on this season.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 8/29
McCallum Knights vs Anderson Trojans @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

