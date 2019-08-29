High School Football season kicks Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The 17 week high school football marathon in Texas begins on Thursday night around the state. In Austin one of the premier non-district games every year is the neighborhood showdown between Anderson High and McCallum High at House Park. That game also kicks off KBVO-TV’s 10th season of live Thursday night high school football.

McCallum has won the last three and lead the series since being played as the Taco Shack Bowl 9-8. Last year the Knights scored two fourth quarter touchdown to go with a goal line stand to come from 13 points down to win 21-20.

Austin American Statesman reporter Rick Cantu joined More Than the Score to talk about the uniqueness of this game and a look at some other story lines to keep an eye on this season.